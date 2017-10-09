BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Holdings Held by Harbor Advisors LLC

Harbor Advisors LLC held its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 0.7% of Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in BlackRock by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,105,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,001,358,000 after buying an additional 810,667 shares in the last quarter. AHL Partners LLP increased its holdings in BlackRock by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. AHL Partners LLP now owns 21,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in BlackRock by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 2,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) opened at 465.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.84 and a 52-week high of $465.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $429.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post $21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.98%.

In related news, insider Robert W. Fairbairn sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.31, for a total transaction of $1,526,264.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.52, for a total value of $220,033.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,447 shares of company stock worth $1,855,015. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (up from $422.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective (down from $465.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc (BlackRock) is an investment management company. BlackRock provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients.

