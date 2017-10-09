BlackRock Inc. Acquires 338,351 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,001,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,351 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.04% of Paycom Software worth $205,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,798,000 after purchasing an additional 120,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,959,000 after purchasing an additional 31,386 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 681,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 9.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 618,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,325,000 after purchasing an additional 52,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 563,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.63.

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) opened at 77.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.45. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.37 and a beta of 1.73.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Stacey M. Pezold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $750,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $821,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,564,520. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc is a provider of a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). The Company provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The Company’s applications streamline client processes and provide clients and their employees with the ability to directly access and manage administrative processes, including applications that identify candidates, on-board employees, manage time and labor, administer payroll deductions and benefits, manage performance, terminate employees and administer post-termination health benefits, such as COBRA.

