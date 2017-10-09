Birinyi Associates Inc. Has $326,000 Stake in FedEx Corporation (FDX)

Birinyi Associates Inc. trimmed its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx Corporation were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 484 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 540 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hefty Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE FDX) opened at 220.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.44 and its 200 day moving average is $204.90. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $168.00 and a 12 month high of $227.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 billion. FedEx Corporation had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post $12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FedEx Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

In other FedEx Corporation news, Director John A. Edwardson sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.14, for a total transaction of $459,573.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,749.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Ducker sold 14,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $3,379,619.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,397 shares in the company, valued at $12,059,712.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,172 shares of company stock worth $6,039,193 over the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FedEx Corporation from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FedEx Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of FedEx Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of FedEx Corporation from $218.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of FedEx Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.71.

FedEx Corporation Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

