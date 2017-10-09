Bill Barrett Corporation (BBG) CEO Sells $41,900.00 in Stock

Bill Barrett Corporation (NYSE:BBG) CEO R Scot Woodall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

R Scot Woodall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 8th, R Scot Woodall sold 10,000 shares of Bill Barrett Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $30,400.00.

Shares of Bill Barrett Corporation (NYSE BBG) opened at 4.14 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $310.01 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. Bill Barrett Corporation has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $8.24.

Bill Barrett Corporation (NYSE:BBG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.57 million. Bill Barrett Corporation had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 52.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill Barrett Corporation will post ($0.78) EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill Barrett Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bill Barrett Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Bill Barrett Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Bill Barrett Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Bill Barrett Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Bill Barrett Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bill Barrett Corporation by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 797,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 105,834 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bill Barrett Corporation by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Bill Barrett Corporation by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Bill Barrett Corporation by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 26,486 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill Barrett Corporation Company Profile

Bill Barrett Corporation is an independent energy company that develops, acquires and explores for oil and natural gas resources. The Company’s assets and operations are located in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. It has over two areas of production: The Denver-Julesburg Basin (DJ Basin) and the Uinta Oil Program in the Uinta Basin.

