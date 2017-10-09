BidaskClub Upgrades Milacron Holdings Corp. (MCRN) to Hold

Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MCRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milacron Holdings Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Milacron Holdings Corp. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Milacron Holdings Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) opened at 17.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65. Milacron Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.22 billion.

Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Milacron Holdings Corp. had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $309.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Milacron Holdings Corp. will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Milacron Holdings Corp. news, CEO Thomas J. Goeke purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 13,500 shares of Milacron Holdings Corp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $215,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,606,624 shares of company stock worth $127,052,807 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Milacron Holdings Corp. by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Milacron Holdings Corp. by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Milacron Holdings Corp. by 7.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Milacron Holdings Corp. by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Milacron Holdings Corp. by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter.

About Milacron Holdings Corp.

Milacron Holdings Corp. is engaged in the manufacture, distribution, and service of engineered and customized systems used in the plastic technology and processing industry. The Company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies.

