BidaskClub Upgrades Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:HESM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

HESM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. raised Hess Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $31.00 target price on Hess Midstream Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.83.

Hess Midstream Partners (NASDAQ HESM) opened at 21.97 on Thursday. Hess Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 9.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08.

Hess Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 49.24%. Analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Lucas Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $735,000.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP is a fee-based, traditional master limited partnership formed to own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The Company’s assets are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota (collectively referred as the Bakken).

