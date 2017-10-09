BidaskClub Downgrades RDS-A (RDS-A) to Buy

RDS-A (NASDAQ:RDS-A) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RDS-A in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Macquarie cut shares of RDS-A from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. RDS-A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

Shares of RDS-A (NASDAQ RDS-A) opened at 60.15 on Monday. RDS-A has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $61.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $54.82. The company has a market cap of $247.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75.

