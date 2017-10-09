Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited’s (BXP) Corporate Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their corporate rating on shares of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP) in a research note published on Friday.

Shares of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON BXP) opened at 63.50 on Friday. Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 36.45 and a 52 week high of GBX 71.75. The stock’s market cap is GBX 257.53 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.35.

WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/beximco-pharmaceuticals-limiteds-bxp-corporate-rating-reiterated-at-northland-securities.html.

About Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients. It offers allergic disorder, analgesic and antipyretic, anti-infective, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, intravenous fluid, muscloskeletal, oncology, respiratory, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.