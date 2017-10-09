Bessemer Group Inc. Has $43.05 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines Corporation were worth $43,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 845.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE IBM) opened at 146.48 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $139.13 and a 52-week high of $182.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.33 and its 200 day moving average is $152.97.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.23. International Business Machines Corporation had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 71.53%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post $13.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. International Business Machines Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Business Machines Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of International Business Machines Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.68 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.12.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

