Berenberg Bank Increases Tesco PLC (TSCO) Price Target to GBX 190

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.39) to GBX 190 ($2.52) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.85% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Tesco PLC in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco PLC in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Beaufort Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.79) price objective on shares of Tesco PLC in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tesco PLC from GBX 145 ($1.92) to GBX 140 ($1.86) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.98) price objective on shares of Tesco PLC in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesco PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 192.56 ($2.55).
Tesco PLC (LON TSCO) traded down 1.11% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 186.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,979,855 shares. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 15.20 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 184.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 180.52. Tesco PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 165.35 and a 1-year high of GBX 219.40.
In other Tesco PLC news, insider John Allan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £37,400 ($49,608.70). Insiders have purchased a total of 20,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,795,341 in the last three months.
About Tesco PLC
Tesco PLC (Tesco) is a retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing and associated activities (Retail) and Retail banking and insurance services. The Company’s segments include UK & ROI, which includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland; International, which includes Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia and Thailand, and Tesco Bank, which includes retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank in the United Kingdom.
