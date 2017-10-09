Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.39) to GBX 190 ($2.52) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Tesco PLC in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco PLC in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Beaufort Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.79) price objective on shares of Tesco PLC in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tesco PLC from GBX 145 ($1.92) to GBX 140 ($1.86) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.98) price objective on shares of Tesco PLC in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesco PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 192.56 ($2.55).

Get Tesco PLC alerts:

Tesco PLC (LON TSCO) traded down 1.11% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 186.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,979,855 shares. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 15.20 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 184.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 180.52. Tesco PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 165.35 and a 1-year high of GBX 219.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Berenberg Bank Increases Tesco PLC (TSCO) Price Target to GBX 190” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/berenberg-bank-increases-tesco-plc-tsco-price-target-to-gbx-190.html.

In other Tesco PLC news, insider John Allan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £37,400 ($49,608.70). Insiders have purchased a total of 20,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,795,341 in the last three months.

About Tesco PLC

Tesco PLC (Tesco) is a retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing and associated activities (Retail) and Retail banking and insurance services. The Company’s segments include UK & ROI, which includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland; International, which includes Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia and Thailand, and Tesco Bank, which includes retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank in the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.