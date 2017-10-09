Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Vodafone Group plc (VOD) a GBX 240 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 240 ($3.18) target price on Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 285 ($3.78) target price on Vodafone Group plc and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.32) price target on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS AG set a GBX 280 ($3.71) price target on Vodafone Group plc and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.98) price target on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 245.30 ($3.25).

Get Vodafone Group plc alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) opened at 211.80 on Friday. Vodafone Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 186.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 233.90. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 56.39 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 213.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 215.71.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/berenberg-bank-analysts-give-vodafone-group-plc-vod-a-gbx-240-price-target.html.

In related news, insider Vivek Badrinath bought 246,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £553,659.75 ($734,394.15).

About Vodafone Group plc

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.