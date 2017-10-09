Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips NV (PHIA) a €34.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PHIA. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup Inc. set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips NV currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €34.08 ($40.09).

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) opened at 34.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €33.61 and its 200 day moving average is €32.02. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 1-year low of €25.70 and a 1-year high of €35.97. The company has a market cap of €32.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25.

Koninklijke Philips NV Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

