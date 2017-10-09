Barratt Developments Plc (BDEV) Insider Sells £65,100 in Stock

Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) insider Steven J. Boyes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 651 ($8.56), for a total transaction of £65,100 ($85,590.32).

Barratt Developments Plc (BDEV) traded down 0.15% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 655.00. 3,931,032 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is GBX 6.59 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 611.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 592.91. Barratt Developments Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 430.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 660.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a GBX 34.40 ($0.45) dividend. This is an increase from Barratt Developments Plc’s previous dividend of $7.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 5.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDEV. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 717 ($9.43) price target on shares of Barratt Developments Plc in a research report on Monday, September 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments Plc from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 620 ($8.15) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 537 ($7.06) target price on shares of Barratt Developments Plc in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Barratt Developments Plc to an “add” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.81) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 638 ($8.39) target price on shares of Barratt Developments Plc in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 649.07 ($8.53).

Barratt Developments Plc Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC is a holding company. The Company is principally engaged in acquiring and developing land, planning, designing and constructing residential property developments and selling the homes, which it builds throughout Britain. The Company operates in two segments: Housebuilding and Commercial developments.

