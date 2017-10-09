Barratt Devel (BTDPY) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Barratt Devel (NASDAQ:BTDPY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Devel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of Barratt Devel (NASDAQ:BTDPY) opened at 11.70 on Friday. Barratt Devel has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

