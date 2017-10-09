Barings LLC Maintains Position in Nucor Corporation (NUE)

Barings LLC continued to hold its position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Nucor Corporation were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Nucor Corporation by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Nucor Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,047,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Nucor Corporation by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Nucor Corporation by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 35,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Nucor Corporation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,163,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,335,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nucor Corporation news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 14,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $898,999.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 361,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,772,333.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,886.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Nucor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.01 to $56.04 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Nucor Corporation in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor Corporation from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nucor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Nucor Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.13.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE NUE) traded down 1.21% during trading on Monday, hitting $55.47. 56,316 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average of $57.72. Nucor Corporation has a one year low of $45.30 and a one year high of $68.00.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Nucor Corporation had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post $3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

Nucor Corporation Company Profile

Nucor Corporation (Nucor) manufactures steel and steel products. The Company produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in its steel mills. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products and raw materials. The steel mills segment produces and distributes sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized), plate steel, structural steel (wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling and sheet piling) and bar steel (blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing bar, merchant bar, wire rod and special bar quality).

