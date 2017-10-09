Barings LLC Has $1,794,000 Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (WCC)

Barings LLC continued to hold its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the technology company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Barings LLC owned about 0.05% of WESCO International worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 25,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David S. Schulz bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.57 per share, with a total value of $206,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE WCC) traded up 0.09% during trading on Monday, hitting $58.15. 6,894 shares of the company were exchanged. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $76.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average of $58.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.80.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post $3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

WCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.07.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a distributor of products and provider of supply chain management and logistics services used in industrial, construction, utility and commercial, institutional and government (CIG) markets. The Company is a provider of electrical, industrial and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) products, construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services.

