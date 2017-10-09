Bank of Nova Scotia Has $290.72 Million Position in BCE, Inc. (BCE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,454,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 897,173 shares during the period. BCE comprises about 1.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.72% of BCE worth $290,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 0.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 0.5% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. AT Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 1,416.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE, Inc. (BCE) traded down 0.32% on Monday, reaching $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,281 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.35. BCE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $48.27.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE, Inc. will post $2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised BCE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on BCE from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on BCE in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BCE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

About BCE

BCE Inc is a communications company. The Company’s segments include Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. Its Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communications products and services to its residential, small and medium-sized business and large enterprise customers across Canada.

