Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (BK) Stake Decreased by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,333 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,602 shares during the period. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) accounts for 2.4% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) were worth $9,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 263,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,349,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,133,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,810 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS AG cut Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America Corporation set a $52.00 price target on Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 184,380 shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $9,947,301.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 455,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,597,261.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 186,900 shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $10,058,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,304.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,931,137 shares of company stock worth $581,058,723. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) traded down 0.28% during trading on Monday, hitting $54.32. The stock had a trading volume of 737,707 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation will post $3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is an investments company. The Company operates businesses through two segments: Investment Management and Investment Services. The Company also has an Other segment, which includes the leasing portfolio, corporate treasury activities (including its investment securities portfolio), derivatives and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance and renewable energy investments, and business exits.

