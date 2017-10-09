Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (BK) Holdings Reduced by OxFORD Asset Management LLP

OxFORD Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,828 shares during the quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE BK) opened at 54.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.06. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The)’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation will post $3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $3.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 186,900 shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $10,058,958.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerald L. Hassell sold 700,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $37,775,761.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,253,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,577,371.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,931,137 shares of company stock valued at $581,058,723. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS AG downgraded Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is an investments company. The Company operates businesses through two segments: Investment Management and Investment Services. The Company also has an Other segment, which includes the leasing portfolio, corporate treasury activities (including its investment securities portfolio), derivatives and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance and renewable energy investments, and business exits.

