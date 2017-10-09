Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.47 Million Stake in NovoCure Limited (NVCR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,784 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.23% of NovoCure Limited worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited by 61.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 14,321 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited in the second quarter valued at about $362,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,688,000 after acquiring an additional 325,512 shares in the last quarter. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NovoCure Limited news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 37,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $820,356.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,098,732.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,055 shares of company stock worth $1,768,848. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NVCR) opened at 18.05 on Monday. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The stock’s market cap is $1.61 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82.

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.20 million. NovoCure Limited had a negative net margin of 75.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.48%. On average, analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post ($0.77) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of NovoCure Limited from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of NovoCure Limited in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of NovoCure Limited in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovoCure Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.14.

NovoCure Limited Company Profile

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

