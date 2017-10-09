Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 55,000 Shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (PFF)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (NYSE:PFF) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Cue Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 200,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (NYSE:PFF) opened at 38.31 on Monday. iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $39.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1751 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%.

About iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

