Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 289,312 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 289,312 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 772.2% in the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 10,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,311. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Cumbo sold 5,918 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $242,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $934,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,556 shares of company stock worth $3,799,208 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.34.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) opened at 50.71 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. The stock’s market cap is $3.26 billion.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $35.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 350000.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($1.22) earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of ribose nucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. It operates through discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

