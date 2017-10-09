Balfour Beatty plc’s (BBY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.64) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.64) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty plc in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Balfour Beatty plc from GBX 330 ($4.38) to GBX 350 ($4.64) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Balfour Beatty plc to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.98) to GBX 340 ($4.51) in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 327.57 ($4.35).

Balfour Beatty plc (BBY) opened at 267.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 265.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 272.40. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.82 billion. Balfour Beatty plc has a one year low of GBX 252.50 and a one year high of GBX 299.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

In other Balfour Beatty plc news, insider Barbara Moorhouse purchased 4,000 shares of Balfour Beatty plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £10,760 ($14,272.45). Also, insider Leo Quinn purchased 100,000 shares of Balfour Beatty plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £263,000 ($348,852.63). Insiders have purchased 104,114 shares of company stock valued at $27,406,034 in the last quarter.

Balfour Beatty plc is an infrastructure company that provides maintenance, upgrade and management services in power transmission, utilities infrastructure, and road and rail. The Company operates through three segments: Construction Services segment, which is engaged in the physical construction of an asset; Support Services segment, which is engaged in supporting existing assets or functions, such as asset maintenance and refurbishment, and Infrastructure Investments segment, which is engaged in the acquisition operation and disposal of infrastructure assets, such as roads, hospitals, schools, student accommodation, military housing, waste and biomass, offshore transmission networks and other concessions.

