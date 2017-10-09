Balentine LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd (MUB)

Balentine LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd (NYSE:MUB) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Portfolio Strategies Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000.

Get iShares S&P Natnl AMT - Free Munpl Bd Fd alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/balentine-llc-reduces-stake-in-ishares-sp-natnl-amt-free-munpl-bd-fd-mub.html.

Shares of iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd (MUB) traded up 0.038% during trading on Monday, hitting $110.742. The stock had a trading volume of 133,239 shares. iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd has a 1-year low of $106.30 and a 1-year high of $111.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.19 and a 200 day moving average of $110.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

About iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Natnl AMT - Free Munpl Bd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Natnl AMT - Free Munpl Bd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.