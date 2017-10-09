Balentine LLC Raises Position in Williams Partners LP (WPZ)

Balentine LLC increased its position in Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Williams Partners were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Williams Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Williams Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Williams Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Williams Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 22.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director H Brent Austin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.66 per share, for a total transaction of $38,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,976.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays PLC raised Williams Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Williams Partners in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised Williams Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised Williams Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

Williams Partners LP (NYSE WPZ) traded up 0.08% on Monday, reaching $39.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,589 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.40. Williams Partners LP has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $42.32.

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Williams Partners had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 5.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Partners LP will post $0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Partners L.P. is an energy infrastructure company. The Company has operations across the natural gas value chain from gathering, processing, and interstate transportation of natural gas and natural gas liquids to petchem production of ethylene, propylene, and other olefins. It operates through its Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, West segment.

