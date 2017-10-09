Balentine LLC Raises Holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOX)

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 139.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 58.5% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOX) traded down 1.21% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,190 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. will post $2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Twenty-First Century Fox’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

In other Twenty-First Century Fox news, Director David F. Devoe sold 30,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $844,473.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,672.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James R. Murdoch sold 111,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $3,121,261.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,553.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

