Balentine LLC Holds Stake in National Commerce Corporation (NCOM)

Balentine LLC continued to hold its position in shares of National Commerce Corporation (NASDAQ:NCOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Balentine LLC owned about 0.15% of National Commerce Corporation worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Commerce Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in National Commerce Corporation by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Commerce Corporation by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in National Commerce Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Commerce Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Get National Commerce Corporation alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/balentine-llc-holds-stake-in-national-commerce-corporation-ncom.html.

Shares of National Commerce Corporation (NCOM) traded up 0.12% on Monday, hitting $43.00. 11,880 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average is $39.06. The firm has a market cap of $605.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.09. National Commerce Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.54 and a 12-month high of $43.80.

In other National Commerce Corporation news, Director Russell H. Iv Vandevelde acquired 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $68,665.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,220.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NCOM. Stephens set a $41.00 price target on shares of National Commerce Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of National Commerce Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Commerce Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National Commerce Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

National Commerce Corporation Company Profile

National Commerce Corporation (NCC) is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its banking subsidiary, National Bank of Commerce (the Bank). The Company, through the Bank, provides a range of financial services to businesses, business owners and professionals.

Receive News & Ratings for National Commerce Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Commerce Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.