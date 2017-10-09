Baker Hughes A GE (BHI) versus Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE: BHI) is one of 57 public companies in the “Oil Related Services and Equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Baker Hughes A GE to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baker Hughes A GE and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Baker Hughes A GE N/A N/A -12.50 Baker Hughes A GE Competitors $2.04 billion $273.76 million -37.50

Baker Hughes A GE’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Baker Hughes A GE. Baker Hughes A GE is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Baker Hughes A GE pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Baker Hughes A GE pays out -15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil Related Services and Equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out -61.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Baker Hughes A GE lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Baker Hughes A GE and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baker Hughes A GE 1 12 12 0 2.44 Baker Hughes A GE Competitors 388 2004 2874 114 2.50

Baker Hughes A GE currently has a consensus target price of $62.61, indicating a potential upside of 14.87%. As a group, “Oil Related Services and Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 22.33%. Given Baker Hughes A GE’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baker Hughes A GE has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Baker Hughes A GE has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baker Hughes A GE’s rivals have a beta of 1.60, suggesting that their average stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Baker Hughes A GE and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baker Hughes A GE -7.45% -5.80% -3.84% Baker Hughes A GE Competitors -17.56% -16.84% -5.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Baker Hughes A GE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of shares of all “Oil Related Services and Equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Baker Hughes A GE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Oil Related Services and Equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Baker Hughes A GE rivals beat Baker Hughes A GE on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE Company is an oil and gas company. The Company is a provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. The Company’s products and services include upstream, midstream, downstream, industrial and digital. The Company’s upstream, which includes evaluation, drilling, completions and production. Midstream enables the power and compression efficiency for LNG and pipeline and storage. Downstream builds reliability and safety into process operations that includes refining and petrochemical and fertilizer solutions. The company’s industrial solutions offers power generation, to advanced control systems and sensing technology that power industrial facilities. Digital transformation integrates data on an open platform with security and scale. The digital transformation enables field services with real-time insights. The Company’s technology delivers capacities in smaller footprints.

