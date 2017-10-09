Babcock (BW) Stake Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Babcock (NYSE:BW) by 467.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 690,300 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 1.72% of Babcock worth $9,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock by 77.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Babcock by 34.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in shares of Babcock by 24.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 14,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Babcock by 0.7% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Babcock in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Babcock news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 1,686,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $5,229,529.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Babcock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babcock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS AG cut shares of Babcock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Babcock from $10.00 to $3.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

Babcock (BW) opened at 3.81 on Monday. Babcock has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company’s market capitalization is $186.23 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41.

Babcock (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($2.68). Babcock had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $349.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Babcock will post ($2.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc is a technology-based provider of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment that includes a suite of boiler products and environmental systems, and services for power and industrial uses. The Company operates in three segments: Power, Renewable and Industrial.

