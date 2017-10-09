Baader Bank Analysts Give Norma Group SE (NOEJ) a €61.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Norma Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Norma Group SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Norma Group SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Norma Group SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Norma Group SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, equinet AG set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Norma Group SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €56.25 ($66.18).

Shares of Norma Group SE (NOEJ) opened at 56.738 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of €1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 22.120. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €53.66 and its 200-day moving average is €49.51. Norma Group SE has a 12 month low of €35.31 and a 12 month high of €57.20.

Norma Group SE Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

