Baader Bank Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) a €39.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Commerzbank Ag set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Independent Research GmbH set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.88 ($45.74).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) opened at 38.287 on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €32.10 and a 12 month high of €48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of €7.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.350. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €37.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €37.83.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment division offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

