IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azurrx Biopharm (NASDAQ:AZRX) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Azurrx Biopharm were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Azurrx Biopharm in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Get Azurrx Biopharm alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Azurrx Biopharm (AZRX) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/azurrx-biopharm-azrx-shares-bought-by-iht-wealth-management-llc.html.

Azurrx Biopharm (AZRX) traded down 0.84% during trading on Monday, reaching $3.56. 33,924 shares of the company traded hands. Azurrx Biopharm has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company’s market capitalization is $39.99 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27.

About Azurrx Biopharm

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc is a clinical development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The Company’s product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins, such as MS1819 and AZX1101.

Receive News & Ratings for Azurrx Biopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azurrx Biopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.