Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) Stake Increased by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,919 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Avangrid worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 198,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after buying an additional 10,242 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Avangrid by 126.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 8,504.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 130.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 192,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 108,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 2.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avangrid Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) Stake Increased by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/avangrid-inc-agr-stake-increased-by-schwab-charles-investment-management-inc.html.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised Avangrid from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE AGR) opened at 47.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.49. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $49.04.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post $2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc is an energy and utility company. The Company operates through three segments: Networks, Renewables and Gas. The Networks segment includes all the energy transmission and distribution activities, and any other regulated activity originating in New York and Maine, and regulated electric distribution, electric transmission and gas distribution activities originating in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.