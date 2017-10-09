AutoNation (AN) Receives Media Impact Rating of -0.02

News coverage about AutoNation (NYSE:AN) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AutoNation earned a news sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.9787222320022 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AN. ValuEngine cut AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on AutoNation from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) opened at 47.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.25. AutoNation has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $53.74.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 1.90%. AutoNation’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation will post $3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 29th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $109,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,499.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc (AutoNation) is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, parts and service, which includes automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as wholesale parts and collision businesses, and automotive finance and insurance products, including vehicle service and other protection products, as well as the arranging of financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources.

