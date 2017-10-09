Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holdings Maintained by Swift Run Capital Management LLC

Swift Run Capital Management LLC continued to hold its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 99,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.5% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 273,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,062,000 after acquiring an additional 19,194 shares in the last quarter.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) opened at 113.48 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $85.48 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.45 and a 200 day moving average of $104.35. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.48.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.29.

In other news, VP Maria Black sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $67,289.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $3,999,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,114,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,476.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holdings Maintained by Swift Run Capital Management LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/automatic-data-processing-adp-holdings-maintained-by-swift-run-capital-management-llc.html.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.