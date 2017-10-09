Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 1,380.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,473,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,171,817 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.87% of Autohome worth $202,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autohome by 2,290.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,470,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,105,000 after buying an additional 4,283,910 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Autohome by 969.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,286,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,362,000 after buying an additional 1,166,347 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 11,397.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 555,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,199,000 after buying an additional 550,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autohome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,129,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,437,000. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autohome Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ATHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Autohome from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.80 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark Co. upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.36.

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE ATHM) opened at 61.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.42. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $67.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 2.16.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.49 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post $2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/autohome-inc-athm-position-lifted-by-blackrock-inc.html.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc is an online destination for automobile consumers in China. The Company is engaged in the provision of online advertising and dealer subscription services in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The Company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and mobile applications, delivers content to automobile buyers and owners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.