Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (ATW) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (NYSE:ATW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Atwood Oceanics, Inc., its international operating subsidiary, Atwood Oceanics Pacific Limited and related subsidiaries are engaged in the business of international offshore drilling and completion of exploratory and developmental oil and gas wells as well as related support, management, and consulting services. Enhancing shareholder value through safe, quality operations is at the core of all of the Atwood Group’s activities. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATW. Jefferies Group LLC set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Atwood Oceanics and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atwood Oceanics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Atwood Oceanics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atwood Oceanics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Atwood Oceanics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Atwood Oceanics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of Atwood Oceanics (NYSE ATW) opened at 9.32 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $749.87 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. Atwood Oceanics has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The offshore driller reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Atwood Oceanics had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $117.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Atwood Oceanics’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atwood Oceanics will post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atwood Oceanics by 45,068.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,385 shares of the offshore driller’s stock worth $91,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552,190 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atwood Oceanics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atwood Oceanics by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,555,964 shares of the offshore driller’s stock worth $43,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,009 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Atwood Oceanics by 5,000.9% during the 2nd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 1,809,024 shares of the offshore driller’s stock worth $14,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atwood Oceanics by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,470,032 shares of the offshore driller’s stock worth $109,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,720 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atwood Oceanics

Atwood Oceanics, Inc is an offshore drilling company engaged in the drilling and completion of exploration and development wells for the global oil and gas industry. The Company owns various types of drilling rigs, such as Ultra-Deepwater Rigs, Deepwater Semisubmersibles and Jackups. Its Ultra-deepwater Rigs and Deepwater Semisubmersibles include Atwood Achiever, Atwood Archer, Atwood Admiral, Atwood Advantage, Atwood Condor, Atwood Eagle and Atwood Osprey.

