Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 22,997 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (IT)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C decreased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,862,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,997 shares during the period. Gartner makes up 1.3% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 2.06% of Gartner worth $230,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 22,997 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (IT)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/atlanta-capital-management-co-l-l-c-sells-22997-shares-of-gartner-inc-it.html.

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) traded up 0.99% during trading on Monday, reaching $123.60. 404,160 shares of the company were exchanged. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.16 and its 200-day moving average is $119.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Gartner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 103.10%. The firm had revenue of $843.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post $3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $142.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.56.

In other Gartner news, SVP Robin B. Kranich sold 7,487 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $899,038.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,463.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 5,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $585,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,312.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,775,387. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is an information technology research and advisory company. The Company works with clients to research, analyze and interpret the business of information technology (IT), supply chain and marketing within the context of their individual roles. It operates in three segments: Research, Consulting and Events.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.