Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,469,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,980 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 1.39% of Church & Dwight worth $179,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 437.9% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 280,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,005,000 after purchasing an additional 228,629 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,177,000 after purchasing an additional 21,399 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,267.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,461,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639,877 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight Company Inc. alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 177,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $8,950,382.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,304.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Katz sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $561,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,458 shares in the company, valued at $223,657.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,858 shares of company stock worth $9,996,631. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $50.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.24.

Shares of Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (NYSE CHD) traded down 0.36% on Monday, reaching $47.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,600 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.60. Church & Dwight Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $54.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $898.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.87 million. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 12.39%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Company, Inc. will post $1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/atlanta-capital-management-co-l-l-c-has-179-98-million-stake-in-church-dwight-company-inc-chd.html.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a range of household, personal care and specialty products. The Company’s segments include Consumer Domestic, Consumer International and Specialty Products Division (SPD). The Company also sells specialty products to industrial customers and distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.