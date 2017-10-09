Athabasca Oil Corp (ATH) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Athabasca Oil Corp (TSE:ATH)’s share price dropped 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.06. Approximately 1,285,037 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,089,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

ATH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays PLC cut their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil Corp from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Athabasca Oil Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil Corp from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil Corp from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.11.

Get Athabasca Oil Corp alerts:

The company’s market cap is $539.54 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14.

In other Athabasca Oil Corp news, insider Anne Terese Schenkenberger bought 31,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, with a total value of C$32,185.67. Also, insider Robert Anthony Broen sold 78,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total value of C$73,592.60. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 79,992 shares of company stock worth $53,198.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Athabasca Oil Corp (ATH) Stock Price Down 5.4%” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/athabasca-oil-corp-ath-stock-price-down-5-4.html.

About Athabasca Oil Corp

Athabasca Oil Corporation is a Canada-based energy company, which is focused on the exploration for, and development and production of, light oil and liquids-rich natural gas from regions in northwestern Alberta, Canada, and bitumen from oil sands in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.