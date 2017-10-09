AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($79.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays PLC set a GBX 6,300 ($83.57) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($63.67) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($75.61) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Natixis upgraded shares of AstraZeneca plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 5,000 ($66.32) to GBX 5,738 ($76.11) in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,113.55 ($67.83).

Get AstraZeneca plc alerts:

AstraZeneca plc (AZN) opened at 5160.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,738.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,897.65. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,996.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 5,520.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 65.33 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “AstraZeneca plc’s (AZN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/astrazeneca-plcs-azn-hold-rating-reaffirmed-at-shore-capital.html.

In related news, insider Nazneen Rahman acquired 39 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,370 ($57.97) per share, for a total transaction of £1,704.30 ($2,260.64).

About AstraZeneca plc

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.