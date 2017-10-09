Assetmark Inc. Has $19.31 Million Stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd (CSJ)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd (NYSE:CSJ) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd were worth $19,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Chemical Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 3,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd (NYSE CSJ) traded up 0.04% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.20. 69,988 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $105.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.39 and a 200-day moving average of $105.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1511 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd Profile

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

