Assetmark Inc. Acquires 30,837 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada Index (EWC)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada Index (NYSE:EWC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,436,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,837 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada Index were worth $38,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada Index by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada Index by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 33,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada Index by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada Index by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 49,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada Index by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada Index (NYSE:EWC) traded up 0.14% on Monday, reaching $28.99. 300,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI Canada Index has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $29.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.18.

About iShares MSCI Canada Index

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

