Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) & DARA Biosciences (DARA) Head to Head Contrast

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ: ASMB) and DARA Biosciences (NASDAQ:DARA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Assembly Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Assembly Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Assembly Biosciences and DARA Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences $3.04 million 201.69 -$50.92 million ($2.93) -12.05 DARA Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DARA Biosciences has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Assembly Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Assembly Biosciences and DARA Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences N/A -68.84% -43.64% DARA Biosciences -228.42% -145.61% -100.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Assembly Biosciences and DARA Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 DARA Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.88%. Given Assembly Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Assembly Biosciences is more favorable than DARA Biosciences.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences beats DARA Biosciences on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing two platform programs, such as a class of oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, and a class of oral synthetic live therapeutics, which are designed to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome. It has discovered various core protein Allosteric Modulators (CpAMs), which are small molecules that directly target and allosterically modulate the HBV core (HBc) protein. Its Microbiome Program consists of an integrated platform that includes a strain identification and selection process, methods for strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions, and a delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal (GI) tract. The lead product candidate from this platform, AB-M101, is in development for the treatment of clostridium difficile-infections.

About DARA Biosciences

DARA BioSciences Inc is specialty pharmaceutical company based in the United States. The Company’s primary focus is on the commercialization of oncology treatment and oncology supportive care pharmaceutical products, including Soltamox, an oral solution of tamoxifen citrate; cancer support therapeutics, including Gelclair, indicated for the treatment of oral mucositis and Bionect, for the management of irritation of the skin as well as first and second degree burns, and Three Mission Pharmacal products, including Ferralet 90 (for anemia), Binosto (alendronate sodium effervescent tablet indicated for the treatment of osteoporosis) and Aquoral (for cancer related dry mouth). The Company has a clinical development asset, KRN5500, which is a Phase II product candidate targeted for treating cancer patients with painful treatment-refractory chronic chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy. The Company is a subsidiary of Midatech Pharma Plc.

