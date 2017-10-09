Aspen Investment Management Inc Holds Holdings in Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)

Aspen Investment Management Inc continued to hold its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Marathon Oil Corporation were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil Corporation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 21,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil Corporation by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 20,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil Corporation by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil Corporation by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 25,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil Corporation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil Corporation alerts:

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Marathon Oil Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation in a report on Friday. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Marathon Oil Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.22 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.28.

Shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) traded up 0.30% during trading on Monday, reaching $13.59. 3,396,521 shares of the company were exchanged. Marathon Oil Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $19.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.11. The company’s market capitalization is $11.55 billion.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Marathon Oil Corporation had a negative net margin of 140.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Marathon Oil Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Corporation will post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Marathon Oil Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.55%.

WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/aspen-investment-management-inc-holds-holdings-in-marathon-oil-corporation-mro.html.

Marathon Oil Corporation Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.