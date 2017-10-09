Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $449,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)

Aspen Investment Management Inc held its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,876,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,933,263,000 after buying an additional 68,320,480 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,237,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,230,000 after buying an additional 11,224,199 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation by 1,766.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,357,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,011,000 after buying an additional 8,856,483 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $218,669,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,637,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,886,000 after buying an additional 4,259,181 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE SCHW) traded up 0.011% during trading on Monday, reaching $45.345. The company had a trading volume of 1,965,402 shares. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $46.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.433 and a beta of 1.68.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The Charles Schwab Corporation had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab Corporation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded The Charles Schwab Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on The Charles Schwab Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on The Charles Schwab Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Charles Schwab Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.69.

In related news, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $196,367.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $15,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,035,705 shares of company stock valued at $44,665,539 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation (CSC) is a savings and loan holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, money management and financial advisory services. The Company provides financial services to individuals and institutional clients through two segments: Investor Services and Advisor Services.

