Asante Solutions Inc (PUMP) Now Covered by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

PUMP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asante Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays PLC lowered Asante Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Asante Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on Asante Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Asante Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ PUMP) opened at 14.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. The company’s market cap is $1.19 billion. Asante Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,184,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,028,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,033,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,841,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,497,000.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

