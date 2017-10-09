Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,870 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Waldron LP raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 48.1% in the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 4,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 132.0% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 52,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 29,875 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 83,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/artemis-investment-management-llp-decreases-holdings-in-thermo-fisher-scientific-inc-tmo.html.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,957,334.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,635.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total value of $721,090.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,490.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,738 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,112. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, September 1st. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.21.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) opened at 193.21 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a 1-year low of $139.07 and a 1-year high of $194.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc will post $9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.45%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.