Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $58.56 Million Holdings in Two Harbors Investments Corp (TWO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,908,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,099,465 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.69% of Two Harbors Investments Corp worth $58,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investments Corp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,500,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,437,000 after acquiring an additional 329,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investments Corp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,254,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,078,000 after acquiring an additional 217,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investments Corp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investments Corp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,404,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after acquiring an additional 57,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investments Corp by 5,046.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,179,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,060 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investments Corp (TWO) traded up 0.40% during trading on Monday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 489,956 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. Two Harbors Investments Corp has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.58. Shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, November 2nd. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st.

Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $117.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.04 million. Two Harbors Investments Corp had a net margin of 72.15% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investments Corp will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Two Harbors Investments Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other Two Harbors Investments Corp news, major shareholder Two Harbors Investment Corp. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $476,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Taylor bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $321,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,761.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 118,829 shares of company stock worth $1,925,821 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Two Harbors Investments Corp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investments Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

Two Harbors Investments Corp Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights (MSR), commercial real estate and other financial assets (collectively known as target assets). Its investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted total return to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

