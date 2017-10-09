Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in Loews Corporation (L)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,028,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,479 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.31% of Loews Corporation worth $48,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of L. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Loews Corporation by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Loews Corporation by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Loews Corporation by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 40,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Loews Corporation by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,727,000 after acquiring an additional 137,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Loews Corporation by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on L shares. BidaskClub cut Loews Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Loews Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) traded down 0.37% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 65,755 shares. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.71. Loews Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average is $47.21.

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter. Loews Corporation had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Loews Corporation will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Loews Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

About Loews Corporation

Loews Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in commercial property and casualty insurance; operation of offshore oil and gas drilling rigs; transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. The Company has five segments consisted of its four individual operating subsidiaries, CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc (Diamond Offshore), Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (Boardwalk Pipeline) and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation (Loews Hotels), and the Corporate segment.

